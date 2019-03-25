PENDLETON — Roseburg baseball won both games at the Red Lion Buckaroos Classic on Monday.
Roseburg overpowered Sandy, 16-1, in the morning and defeated Pendleton, 2-0, in the nightcap.
Jace Stoffal led the Tribe in the game against Sandy with five RBIs on two hits. Stoffal hit a double and a home run in the third inning.
The teams were tied at 1-1 until the third inning, when Roseburg scored 15 runs.
Garrett Zeimet was the winning pitcher for Roseburg, striking out two, and allowing four hits and one run over 2 2/3 innings.
Zack Mandera hit two doubles, had three RBIs, and scored two runs against Sandy.
In the second game, Stoffal once again came up big for Roseburg. He pitched the shutout and struck out 14, allowing one walk and three hits.
Mandera hit a solo home run in the second inning to start scoring for the Tribe.
Roseburg 10(15) 00 — 16 12 0
Sandy 100 00 — 1 4 1
Zeimet, Anderson (3), Black (5); Andrew, #12 (3), Kerr (3), Monteith (5). WP — Zeimet. LP — Andrew. 2B — Mandera 2 (R), Stoffal (R). HR — Stoffal (R).
Roseburg 011 000 0 — 2 6 0
Pendleton 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Stoffal; Large, Field (6). WP — Stoffal. LP — Large. HR — Mandera (R).
Trojans split games
NEWPORT — The Douglas baseball team split two games at the Yaquina Bay Classic at Newport High School on Monday, losing 18-10 to Philomath and edging Estacada 13-12.
The Trojans (4-2) scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning, then had to fend off an Estacada rally in the bottom half to notch the win.
Erich Hoque went 3-for-3 and Cole Waldron was 2-for-4 for Douglas. Austin West and Luke Fowler were both 1-for-2.
Douglas starting catcher Gabe Burke suffered a broken hand early against Philomath. Andy Schofield blasted a two-run homer in the third inning for the Trojans. Waldron went 3-for-5 with a double and Hoque was 2-for-4.
“We didn’t play very well against Philomath, but bounced back in the second game and played well. The kids fought,” Douglas coach Ron Quimby said.
The Trojans are scheduled to face Newport at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Philomath 402 820 2 — 18 12 5
Douglas 204 110 2 — 10 9 5
Hernandez and Hiner; N. Burke, Jones (5) and G. Burke, Fowler (1), Avery (6). WP — Hernandez. LP — N. Burke. 2B — Waldron (D). HR — Schofield (D).
Douglas 130 013 5 — 13 9 3
Estacada 031 202 4 — 12 10 3
Schofield, West (5), Christian (7) and Avery; Hunt, Hovda (5) and Keller. WP — West. LP — Hovda.
Lancers drop two
MURPHY — The South Umpqua baseball team dropped a pair of games at the Hidden Valley Tournament on Monday, losing 18-6 to Cottage Grove and falling 13-8 to Marshfield.
Creedance Ferguson went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs for the Lancers (0-6-1) against Cottage Grove in a game played at Grants Pass High School. Gavin Sowa homered and tripled for the Lions.
Azpyn Roberts produced the big bat for South Umpqua versus Marshfield at Hidden Valley High, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two runs. Ever Lamm and Noah Rudy were both 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
S.U. is scheduled to play Hidden Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
S. Umpqua 203 01 — 6 5 5
C. Grove 525 6x — 18 8 4
Roberts, Stevenson (2), Wilson (4) and Horton, Simmons (2); Spink, Senters (4), Sharkey (5) and Britton. WP — Spink. LP — Roberts, 0-2-1. 2B — Sayles (CG). 3B — Sayles (CG), Sowa (CG), Britton (CG). HR — Gavin Sowa (CG).
S. Umpqua 402 20 — 8 9 5
Marshfield 260 5x — 13 8 2
Martin, Roberts (4) and Horton; James, Bouska (5) and Waterman. WP — James. LP — Martin, 0-1. 2B — Roberts 2 (SU), Geiger (SU), Lamm (SU), Olson (M), Cleveland 2 (M). 3B — Roberts (SU).
Bulldogs lose two
MURPHY — Sutherlin fell in both games of Monday’s baseball tournament at Hidden Valley.
Marshfield got the better off the Bulldogs in the first game, 9-3, and Sweet Home came away with a 5-3 victory in Game 2.
No further information was available.
