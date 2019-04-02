The top-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team improved to 8-1 on the season Tuesday with an 8-1 Special District 4 victory over Elkton at Legion Field in the two teams’ league opener on a dreary day in Roseburg.
Aaron Buechley struck out 15 batters in a complete-game one-hitter for the Monarchs (8-1, 1-0 SD4). KC Pettibone went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs. Kolby Mahoney also doubled in the win.
Austin Luzier was the losing pitcher for Elkton (2-1, 0-1). Luzier allowed three runs (none earned) and walked four. Jayce Clevenger also pitched three innings for the Elks, giving up five runs (three earned) with a strikeout and a walk. Trace Graham had the lone hit in the game for the Elks.
UVC’s victory was game one of a scheduled doubleheader that was cut short due to rain. Game two was suspended until Saturday afternoon; the Monarchs had a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first when play was stopped.
Elkton 000 000 1 — 1 1 5
UVC 003 302 x — 8 5 3
Luzier, Clevenger (4) and Tibbatts, Luzier (4); Buechley and Guastaferro. WP — Buechley. LP — Luzier. 2B —Pettibone 3 (UVC), Mahoney (UVC).
SOFTBALL
Junction City 2, S. Umpqua 1
TRI CITY — Junction City handed South Umpqua a 2-1 nonleague softball loss on Tuesday in a game shortened to five innings due to the weather.
The Lancers (8-2), who are ranked No. 1 in this week’s OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches’ poll, saw their eight-game winning streak snapped. The contest was a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal, won 2-1 by S.U. in Junction City.
The 4A Tigers (7-2) scored a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning. Jenna Kister and Mariah Ohman had RBIs in the inning.
Shalyn Gray doubled in Aneykah McCall, who had doubled, in the bottom of the fifth for S.U.
Tayah Kelley took the loss, allowing two hits. The senior right-hander struck out 10 and walked six.
“They’re a decent club, that’s why we wanted to play them,” S.U. coach Joelle McGrorty said. “It was a good game. (The field) was slick the whole time.”
South Umpqua resumes nonleague play at Dayton on April 10.
Junction City 000 02 — 2 2 0
S. Umpqua 000 01 — 1 5 1
Kister and Bimart; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kister. LP — Kelley. 2B — Bimart (JC), McCall (SU), Gray (SU).
Girls Lacrosse
Churchill 17, Roseburg 4
EUGENE — The Roseburg girls lacrosse team dropped a 17-4 decision to Churchill on Tuesday night in a South Division game.
Roseburg dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in league.
Lauren Houston scored two goals for Roseburg, while Julia Spens and Emma Robbins each had one. Goalie Abrianna Smalley made 15 saves, 12 coming in the first half.
“They’re the best team in our league right now, easily,” RHS coach Felicia Mellor said of the Lancers.
Roseburg will travel to Salem Saturday for a pair of nonleague matches against South Salem and McNary at Sprague High.
