SUTHERLIN — Catcher Cade Meisner homered and pitcher Tanner Marlin picked up a victory as the Sutherlin baseball team topped Creswell 4-3 in a weather-shortened nonleague game.
Marlin pitched all five innings for Sutherlin (3-2), which took the lead for good in the bottom of the third.
Dean Howard took the loss for the Bulldogs of Creswell (4-2). Howard also had a double in the game at the plate.
Sutherlin will face Marshfield on Monday in the opening game of the Hidden Valley tourney in Grants Pass.
Creswell;0200;01;—;3;4;1
Sutherlin;013;0X;—;4;6;0
Howard and Hastings; Marlin and Meisner. WP — Marlin. LP — Howard. 2B Howard (C). HR — Meisner (S).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.