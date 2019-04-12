SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin baseball team swept a pair of Class 3A Special District 4 games from Cascade Christian on Friday, winning 6-1 and 8-3.
Tanner Marlin pitched an outstanding complete game win in the first contest, striking out 13 and walking none for Sutherlin (6-7, 3-0 FWL). Cade Meisner earned the win in the nightcap with 4 2/3 innings of work.
Steven Hagar had a productive day at the plate for the Bulldogs, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and then hitting 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the second game. Payton Hope went 3-for-3 in the first game. Meisner went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in Game 2 to lead the Sutherlin offense.
Caleb Knight took the loss in Game 1 and Sam Martin was the loser in Game 2.
Sutherlin will host St. Mary's on Tuesday.
C. Christian;000;100;0;—;1;2;3
Sutherlin;103;003;—;6;6;2
Knight, Waites (6) and Marshall; Marlin and Peterman. WP — Marlin. LP — Knight. 2B —Marshall (CC), Coppedge (CC), Hagar (S). HR — Hagar (S).
C. Christian;000;030;0;—3;6;1
Sutherlin;011;142;—8;9;1
Martin, Rullamas (4) and Marshall; Meisner, Hope (5) and Peterman. WP — Meisner. LP — Martin. 2B — Marshall (CC), Meisner 2 (S), Hagar (S).
