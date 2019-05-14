SUTHERLIN — Sutherlin and Douglas squared off in a nonleague baseball game as a tune-up for the Class 3A playoffs for both squads on Tuesday, with the Bulldogs taking a 2-1 win.
Cade Meisner pitched five strong innings for Sutherlin (14-12, 10-5 SD4) and Payton Hope earned the win in relief of Meisner. Meisner hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning to seal the win for Sutherlin.
Meisner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Tanner Lierman went 2-for-2 with a walk in the game.
Cole Waldron took the loss for Douglas (11-13, 7-8 SD4) in relief of Noah Burke.
Both Sutherlin and Douglas will begins the playoffs on May 22.
Douglas;000;001;0;—;1;2;0
Sutherlin;000;002;0;—;2;6;2
N. Burke, Waldron (4), Hoque (6) and Baker; Meisner, Hope (6) and Peterman. WP — Hope. LP — Waldron. 3B — Marlin (S). HR — Meisner (S).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.