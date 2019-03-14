FLORENCE — The Sutherlin baseball team earned its first win of the season with a 7-5 nonleague victory over Siuslaw on Thursday.
The matchup was the first game of a scheduled doubleheader. The second game was canceled because the two teams ran out of daylight.
No details from the game were provided to the News-Review.
Sutherlin (1-1) will host Glide in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
