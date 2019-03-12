MEDFORD — The Sutherlin baseball team fell 4-3 to Phoenix in eight innings in its season opener on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The game was an endowment game for the OSAA Foundation. AJ Stanfield scored the winning run on a wild pitch for the Pirates.
Each team had only three hits. Payton Hope doubled for the Bulldogs.
Sutherlin will visit Siuslaw on Thursday for a doubleheader.
Sutherlin;100;002;00;—;3;3;3
Phoenix;200;100;01;—;4;3;2
Hope, Elbert (4), Meisner (5) and Meisner, Hagar (4); Martinez, Stella (5), Humble (6) and Merriman, Zanni (5). WP — Humble. LP — Meisner, 0-1. 2B — Hope (S).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.