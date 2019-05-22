RAINIER — The Sutherlin Bulldogs faced fifth-seeded Rainier in the opening round of the Class 3A baseball playoffs on Wednesday, with the Columbians pulling out a 2-1 victory.
The game was a showdown between bonafide aces on the mound for both squads. Sutherlin's Cade Meisner gave up two hits and fanned 11 batters in a complete-game loss, while Rainier's Austin Cantrell struck out nine and allowed three hits.
"It was a classic pitchers' duel, a really good baseball game, and we just came out on the wrong end," said Sutherlin coach Bret Prock, who was proud of his team's effort.
Dylin Peterman was 2-for-3 at the plate for the No. 12 Bulldogs (14-13). Meisner was 1-for-3 and had Sutherlin's lone RBI.
The Bulldogs will lose three seniors to graduation — Payton Hope, Meisner and Bryce Anderson.
Prock was glad to have been a part of the growth of Sutherlin's squad in his first year as head coach.
"The kids have been great this year, and handled adversity well. We grew as a team and made the playoffs," Prock said. "It's never great to be on the losing side of any game, but we were part of a great game today."
Sutherlin;000;100;0;—;1;3;2
Rainier;003;000;—;2;2;0
Meisner and Peterman; Cantrell and Setzer. WP — Cantrell. LP — Meisner. 2B — Meisner (S).
