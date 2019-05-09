BROOKINGS — The Sutherlin baseball team dropped a pair of Class 3A Special District 4 games against No. 1-ranked Brookings-Harbor on Thursday.
The Bruins won the first game of the twin bill, 10-0, and prevailed 5-4 in 10 innings in the nightcap.
The Bruins (24-1, 15-0 SD4) and Bulldogs (13-12, 10-5) clinched the top two spots in the league and qualified for the playoffs. Brookings clinched the league title its win at Sutherlin on Monday.
Sutherlin's Payton Hope went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Thursday's second game.
Sutherlin will meet Lakeview in a nonleague matchup in Medford next Friday to prepare for postseason play.
First Game
Sutherlin;000;00;—;0;5;5
Brookings;140;23;—10;10;1
Marlin, Lierman (5) and Peterman; Shew and McCollum. WP — Shew. LP — Marlin. 2B — Shew (B).
Second Game
Sutherlin;001;030;000;0;—;4;7;2
Brookings;010;101;100;1;—;5;7;2
Hope, Lierman (4) and Peterman; Burger, Vanginderen (5) and McCollum. WP — Vanginderen. LP — Lierman. 2B — Vanginderen 2 (B), Burger (B).
