SUTHERLIN — Payton Hope fanned seven batters in four innings of work for the Sutherlin Bulldogs as they defeated St. Mary's 5-2 Tuesday in a Special District 4 baseball game.
The Bulldogs (7-7, 4-0 SD4) are tied with Brookings (13-1, 4-0) for first place in the league standings.
Hope went 2-for-3 at the plate and had two RBIs and a walk. Cade Meisner struck out seven batters and allowed no hits in relief of Hope. Steven Hagar had and RBI and went 2-for-2 with a walk.
The Bulldogs will face St. Mary's for a doubleheader on Friday.
St. Mary's;110;000;0;—;2;4;4
Sutherlin;120;002;—;5;5;2
Eilar, Haynes (6) and Aldrich; Hope, Meisner (5) and Peterman. WP — Hope LP — Eilar. S — Meisner. 2B — Meisner (S), Hagar (S).
