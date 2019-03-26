MURPHY — A bases-loaded walk to Koltin Britton with no outs in the top of the eighth inning scored Jaxon Simmons with the deciding run as Cottage Grove defeated Sutherlin 3-2 in the Hidden Valley Tournament on Tuesday.
Garrett Edwards took the loss for the Bulldogs (3-5). Tanner Marlin pitched seven strong innings, allowing three hits and one earned run with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
Edwards knocked in a run with a double and Payton Hope had an RBI fielder's choice.
Bret Prock is the interim head coach of the Bulldogs after Tom Nielsen was dismissed last week.
Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to Elmira on April 3 for a nonleague contest.
C. Grove;100;001;01;—;3;4;3
Sutherlin;001;001;00;—;2;6;2
Sayles, Sharkey (1) and Britton; Marlin, Edwards (8) and Peterman. WP — Sharkey. LP — Edwards. 2B — Britton (CG), Sayles (CG), Marlin (S), Edwards (S).
