SUTHERLIN — Seth Christian pitched five strong innings as the Douglas baseball team gave Sutherlin its first Special District 4 loss of the season with a 6-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.
The Bulldogs rebounded to win the nightcap, 10-2.
"(That first game) was a wakeup call for our guys," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said. "I'm happy we responded."
Erich Hoque had the hot bat for the Trojans (7-10, 3-6 SD4) in the opener, going 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Tim Coffel added a pair of hits.
Christian allowed one hit and one run, striking out eight and walking one. Cole Waldron closed for the save.
Payton Hope had an RBI single for the Bulldogs (11-8, 8-1).
Sutherlin only finished with four hits in the second game, but capitalized on 13 walks. Hope was 1-for-1 with three walks, two runs and an RBI. Steven Hagar and Dylin Peterman added run-scoring hits.
Cade Meisner pitched the win, allowing five hits and two earned runs over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 12 and walked one.
Sutherlin will host South Umpqua Tuesday, while Douglas hosts Cascade Christian
First Game
Douglas;130;000;2;—;6;11;1
Sutherlin;000;101;1;—;3;4;5
Christian, Waldron (6) and Baker; Marlin, Hope (5) and Peterman. WP — Christian. LP — Marlin. S — Waldron. 2B — Hoque (D), Avery (D), Hope (S).
Second Game
Douglas;000;010;1;—;2;5;2
Sutherlin;301;303;x;—;10;4;2
Schofield, Hoque (4) and Baker; Meisner, Edwards (7) and Peterman. WP — Meisner. LP — Schofield. 2B — Waldron (D), Fowler (D), Hagar (S). 3B — Baker (D).
