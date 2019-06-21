Sutherlin seniors Cade Meisner and Payton Hope were second-team selections in the recent Class 3A baseball all-state voting done by a representative from each district.
Meisner was on the second team as a pitcher and Hope as an infielder.
Senior infielder Stephen Parmenter of Pleasant Hill was named the player of the year and Phil Dube of Pleasant Hill was coach of the year.
Representing Special District 4 on the first team were senior pitcher Roman Worthey, sophomore pitcher Adam Shew and senior Jon Kleespies of Brookings-Harbor.
Class 3A Baseball
All-State
Player of the Year — Stephen Parmenter, sr., Pleasant Hill.
Coach of the Year — Phil Dube, Pleasant Hill.
First Team
PITCHERS — Zach Hart, sr., Pleasant Hill; Zach Henrichs, sr., Irrigon; Adam Shew, soph., Brookings; Roman Worthey, sr., Brookings. CATCHERS — Mathew McBride, jr., Vale; Jacob Morrow, jr., Warrenton. FIRST BASEMAN — Dax Bennett, sr., Harrisburg. INFIELDERS — Eli DeMello, jr., Taft; Austin Little, jr., Warrenton; Stephen Parmenter, sr., Pleasant Hill; Cade Tillema, jr., Horizon Christian. OUTFIELDERS — Tyee Fisher, sr., Taft; Jacob Haller, sr., Salem Academy; Jon Kleespies, sr., Brookings; Riley Pinckney, jr., La Pine. UTILITY — Austin Cantrell, sr., Rainier; Adam Plant, jr., La Pine.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Bryce Coble, soph., La Pine; Devin Jackson, jr., Warrenton; Cade Meisner, sr., Sutherlin; Liam Munoz, sr., Dayton; Sean Riley, jr., Santiam Christian. CATCHERS — Alex Farnsworth, soph., La Pine; Brandon Reed, soph., Salem Academy. FIRST BASEMAN — Jason VanGinderen, jr., Brookings. INFIELDERS — Tanner Hamilton, sr., Vale; Payton Hope, sr., Sutherlin; Cody Knott, sr., Taft; Cade Tiller, sr., Burns; Joey Tripp, sr., Rainier. OUTFIELDERS — Cole Armstrong, sr., Horizon Christian; Lino Covarrubia, sr., Irrigon; Austin McKittrick, jr., La Pine; Johnny Oljace, sr., Pleasant Hill. UTILITY — Dean Howard, sr., Creswell; West Streeter, sr., Amity.
