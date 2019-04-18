MEDFORD — The Sutherlin baseball team swept a pair of Class 3A Special District 4 games from St. Mary's on Thursday, taking 10-0 and 15-4 victories.
Tanner Marlin picked up the decision for the Bulldogs (9-7, 6-0 SD5) in Game 1. Dylin Peterman had three RBIs in the contest.
Cade Meisner pitched five innings of relief in Game 2 to earn the decision. Payton Hope was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Meisner was 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
Sutherlin moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings, one game ahead of top-ranked Brookings (13-1, 4-0).
Caden and Cole Aldrich earned losses for the Crusaders (4-9, 1-5).
Sutherlin will visit Douglas on Tuesday.
First Game
Sutherlin;002;44;—;10;6;2
St. Mary's;000;00;—;0;2;5
Marlin, Edwards (5) and Peterman; Ca. Aldrich, Wailehua (4) and Co. Aldrich. WP — Marlin. LP — Ca. Aldrich. 2B — Marlin (S), Meisner (S).
Second Game
Sutherlin;001;602;6;—;15;11;1
St. Mary's;003;100;0;—;4;7;2
Marlin, Meisner (3) and Peterman; Co. Aldrich, Haynes (6) and Hadley. WP — Meisner. LP — Co. Aldrich. 2B — Hope (S), Peterman (S), Hagar (S), Meisner (S), Co. Alrich (SM), Ca. Aldrich (SM).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.