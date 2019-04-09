MEDFORD — The Sutherlin baseball team opened its Class 3A Special District 4 schedule with a 10-0 win over Cascade Christian on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Bulldogs (4-7, 1-0 SD4) ended a five-game losing streak.
"We knew if the kids kept working and bought in things would start happening," Sutherlin interim coach Bret Prock said. "We did a good job of playing our type of baseball today. We were good in all facets."
Cade Meisner led Sutherlin's 17-hit attack, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs. Tanner Marlin was 5-for-5 with a triple and four runs, Payton Hope was 3-for-4 with a double, Dylin Peterman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Steven Hagar added a pair of hits in four at-bats, including a double.
Hope and Meisner combined on a four-hitter. Hope got the decision, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and no walks over 5 2/3 innings.
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Sutherlin Friday, weather permitting.
Sutherlin;210;013;3;—;10;17;0
C. Christian;000;000;0;—;0;4;0
Hope, Meisner (6) and Peterman; Martin, Federico (4), Rullamas (7) and Knight. WP — Hope. LP — Martin. 2B — Meisner 2 (S), Hope (S), Hagar (S). 3B — Marlin (S).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.