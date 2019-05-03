The Sutherlin Bulldogs got same payback against the South Umpqua Lancers on Friday.
Sutherlin remained in contention for the Class 3A Special District 4 baseball title by sweeping a doubleheader at O'Malley Field in Tri City, winning 18-7 and 4-1.
The Bulldogs (13-9, 10-2 SD4), who were pounded 18-7 by South Umpqua Tuesday at home, are two games behind Brookings (21-1, 12-0) with three league games left. Sutherlin and Brookings begin a three-game series starting Monday in Sutherlin.
"We set a goal today to right the ship and I was happy with how the kids responded," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said. "It was nice to see us hit the ball and back the pitcher up. This gives us some confidence heading into our last series."
Sutherlin finished with 12 hits in the opener. The Bulldogs pulled away by scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh inning.
"The first game took almost three hours," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "We came back, but couldn't shut them down in the seventh."
Cade Meisner ripped a grand slam in the fourth inning for Sutherlin and Steven Hagar added a two-run shot in the seventh.
Tanner Marlin and Tanner Lierman were both 3-for-4 for the Bulldogs in the game. Payton Hope was 2-for-3 and Hagar had two hits in five at-bats.
Doug Martin went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Lancers (4-15-1, 4-8).
Meisner picked up the decision, allowing three hits and one run over four innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Both teams received strong pitching efforts in the nightcap.
Marlin pitched a complete-game three-hitter. The junior right-hander fanned three, walked three and hit one batter. S.U. senior Azpyn Roberts also gave up three hits with three strikeouts, three walks and four hit batters.
"That was a good, quick baseball game," Stebbins said. "Both kids pitched well. (Marlin) located his fastball pretty good and mixed in his breaking ball. What's tough for us is a couple of errors gave them their runs. It could've been much closer if we'd made a few more plays."
"Tanner (Marlin) was awesome," Prock said.
Meisner knocked in two runs with a sacrifice fly and fielder's choice. Freshman Kade Johnson went 2-for-3 for the Lancers.
"They have good athletes and good pitching," Stebbins said of the Bulldogs.
South Umpqua will host Cascade Christian (5-11, 3-7) Monday.
First Game
Sutherlin;101;522;7;—;18;12;3
S. Umpqua;000;150;1;—;7;6;7
Meisner, Hagar (5), Hope (5), Lierman (7) and Peterman; Lamm, Ingram (5), Rudy (7) and Horton. WP — Meisner. LP — Lamm. 2B — Peterman (Suth), Lierman (Suth), Rudy (SU). HR — Meisner (Suth), Hagar (SU).
Second Game
Sutherlin;100;020;1;—;4;3;3
S. Umpqua;000;010;0;—;1;3;3
Marlin and Peterman; Roberts and Horton. WP — Marlin. LP — Roberts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.