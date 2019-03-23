Roseburg pitchers Zack Mandera and Jace Stoffal combined to shut out Summit, 11-0, in Saturday's baseball game in Prineville.
The win was RHS coach Troy Thomson's 300th with the Tribe.
Stoffal struck out Gus Martin to end the game, but Mandera earned the win for Roseburg (1-2). Mandera pitched six innings, allowed three hits and no runs, struck out nine and walked one.
Roseburg's Trevor Muir got things going in the second inning when the singles n the first pitch and scored a run.
The biggest innings for Roseburg were the fifth and sixth, where they notched four runs each inning.
Roseburg had 12 hits on the day, with multiple hits from Stoffal, Muir and Luke Van Norman. Stoffal was 3-for-5 at the plate and had four RBIs, Muir was 2-for-4 and Van Norman was 2-for-2.
Summit's Michael Schutz scored the only single for his team. Dylan Ruhl took the loss.
Roseburg is scheduled to play Sandy at the Red Lion Buckaroo Classic in Pendleton on Monday morning, they're scheduled to take on Pendleton in the afternoon.
Roseburg;021;044;0;—;11;12;1
Summit;000;000;0;—;0;3;1
Mandera, Stoffal (7); Ruhl, Mastroni (4), Reynolds (6), Huebner (6), McIntyre (7). WP — Mandera. LP — Ruhl. 2B — Stoffal (R), Van Norman (R). 3B — Mandera (R).
