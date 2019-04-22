KC Pettibone was able to avert a potentially disastrous first inning on the mound against Glide Monday night at Roseburg's Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
The Umpqua Valley Christian junior right-hander did give up two runs in the inning, but pitched into the seventh as the Monarchs moved into sole possession of first place in the Special District 4 baseball race with a 7-4 victory.
UVC (17-1, 10-0 SD4), tied for No. 1 with Knappa in the Class 2A/1A coaches' poll, won its 11th straight game. No. 6 Glide (10-4, 9-1) had a nine-game winning streak snapped.
"To go 35 pitches in the first inning and still be in the seventh competing, I thought KC did a fantastic job," Umpqua Valley Christian coach Dave York said. "Mentally, he was tough."
Pettibone was touched for two runs in the seventh. Jacob Luther retired the final two batters on a strikeout and popout to pick up the save.
Pettibone allowed eight hits and three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings, striking out 11 and walking two. He threw 106 pitches, 70 for strikes.
"The first inning was sloppy, but after that I kept on going," Pettibone said. "I did my job and trusted my teammates. My slider was working pretty good. I was excited, but bummed out (when taken out in the seventh)."
In the Glide first, Zach Holland reached base on an error and moved to third on a single by Brett Narkiewicz. Caleb Alexander followed with a bunt single to score Holland.
Rylan Watkins reached on an error, bringing home Narkiewicz.
But Pettibone got out of the jam with the bases loaded, striking out two batters and retiring the third on a groundout.
"We needed to put up five there and didn't," Glide coach Scott Shaver said. "Pettibone did a good job. He worked downhill and threw a lot of strikes. We showed our youth today. We've got to play cleaner ... we outhit them by one (9-8), but went down 12 times (at the plate) and gave up eight walks."
The Monarchs took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the second inning. Aaron Buechley had an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch.
Isaiah Heard gave UVC a 4-2 advantage with a run-scoring single in the third.
CJ Gale knocked in a run in the fourth with a triple for the Monarchs and came home on an error on the play. A single by Gale to shallow right field scored the Monarchs' final run in the fifth.
Alexander stroked a two-run single for the Wildcats in the seventh.
Buechley had two hits in three at-bats, and Gale and Heard were both 2-for-4 for Umpqua Valley Christian, which left 12 runners on base. Narkiewicz was 3-for-4 with a triple, while Alexander was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Glide.
"We need to hit a lot better," Pettibone said.
The win marked the first one for York against Glide.
"I feel pretty good about that," York said. "(Former Glide coach) Al Skinner kicked my butt."
The two teams will conclude their series Wednesday with a doubleheader in Glide. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Sewell Field.
Glide;200;000;2;—;4;8;2
UVC;121;210;x;—;7;9;2
Alexander, Melton (4), Short (5), Narkiewicz (6) and Dunnavant; Pettibone, Luther (7) and Guastaferro. WP — Pettibone. LP — Alexander. S — Luther. 2B — Guastaferro (UVC), Heard (UVC). 3B — Narkiewicz (G), Gale (UVC).
