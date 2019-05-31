Umpqua Valley Christian survived Kennedy's seventh-inning rally and the Monarchs scored five runs in the top of the ninth to claim their third OSAA Class 2A/1A baseball championship on Friday at Salem/Keizer Volcanos Stadium.
K.C. Pettibone got the victory with two innings of relief pitching.
