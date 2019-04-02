The top-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team improved to 8-1 on the season Tuesday with an 8-1 Special District 4 victory over Elkton at Legion Field in the two teams' league opener on a dreary day in Roseburg.
Aaron Buechley struck out 15 batters in a complete-game one-hitter for the Monarchs (8-1, 1-0 SD4). KC Pettibone went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs. Kolby Mahoney also doubled in the win.
Austin Luzier was the losing pitcher for Elkton (2-1, 0-1). Luzier allowed three runs (none earned) and walked four. Jayce Clevenger also pitched three innings for the Elks, giving up five runs (three earned) with a strikeout and a walk. Trace Graham had the lone hit in the game for the Elks.
UVC's victory was game one of a scheduled doubleheader that was cut short due to rain. Game two was suspended until Saturday afternoon; the Monarchs had a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first when play was stopped.
Elkton;000;000;1;—;1;1;5
UVC;003;302;—;8;5;3
Luzier, Clevenger (4) and Tibbatts, Luzier (4); Buechley and Guastaferro. WP — Buechley. LP — Luzier. 2B —Pettibone 3 (UVC), Mahoney (UVC).
