JOHN DAY — Aaron Buechley pitched a four-hitter and Umpqua Valley Christian improved to 6-0 on the baseball season with an 8-0 victory over Grant Union on Thursday in the Grant Union Les Schwab Tournament.
Buechley, a senior right-hander, struck out 11 and walked one.
Jacob Luther had three hits in four at-bats and scored four runs for UVC. CJ Gale was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Kolby Mahoney knocked in three runs. The Monarchs left 11 runners on base.
Tristan Morris went 2-for-4 for the Prospectors (2-5).
"Aaron Buechley was outstanding today on the mound," UVC coach Dave York said. "We got critical hits when we needed them and played very well defensively."
The Monarchs are scheduled to meet Burns Friday.
UVC;102;300;2;—;8;9;2
Grant Union;000;000;0;—;0;4;2
Buechley and Guastaferro; Morris, McCluskey (4), Neault (7) and Vaughn. WP — Buechley. LP — Morris. 2B — Mahoney (UVC), Pettibone (UVC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.