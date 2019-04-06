ELKTON — Umpqua Valley Christian rolled to a pair of Special District 4 baseball wins over Elkton on Saturday, winning 19-1 and 12-1.
Both games were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Sam Guastaferro went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Monarchs (10-1, 3-0 SD4) in the opener. KC Pettibone and CJ Gale both added two hits, and Pettibone had three RBIs. Aaron Buechley knocked in five runs.
Jacob Luther and Kolby Mahoney combined on a one-hitter, with Austin Luzier getting the lone hit for the Elks (2-3, 0-3).
Gale was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for UVC in the nightcap. Luther and Mahoney each had two hits.
Luzier and Cooper Peters were each 2-for-2 for Elkton.
First Game
UVC;543;70;—;19;10;1
Elkton;000;01;—;1;1;3
Luther, Mahoney (4) and Guastaferro; Tibbatts, Peters (1), Moore (2), Moss (2) and Luzier. WP — Luther. LP — Tibbatts. 2B — Gale (UVC), Pettibone (UVC), Luzier (E). 3B — Buechley (UVC).
Second Game
UVC;150;60;—;12;14;0
Elkton;000;10;—;1;4;2
Pettibone, McLaughlin (4) and Guastaferro; Luzier, Clevenger (2) and Clevenger, Luzier (2). WP — Pettibone. LP — Luzier. 2B — A. Buechley (UVC), Luther (UVC), Peters (E).
