The Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs continued their dominance in Special District 4 baseball with a pair of victories over Oakland on Thursday night at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
The Monarchs, who are No. 1 in the OSAA Class 2A/1A power rankings, rolled to 19-0 and 20-9 wins to improve to 16-1 overall and 9-0 in league. Both contests were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Oakers dropped to 2-11-1 and 0-9.
Aaron Buechley pitched a one-hitter in the opener, striking out seven and walking one. Dakota Percell had the lone hit for Oakland.
UVC, which scored 15 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, finished with 10 hits. KC Pettibone went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs. Sam Guastaferro was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Jacob Luther and Aaron Buechley each knocked in two runs.
In Game 2, the Monarchs scored 11 times in the third to take a 19-2 lead.
Pettibone and Evan Buechley paced UVC’s 13-hit attack. Pettibone was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, while Evan Buechley had three hits in four at-bats and scored three runs.
CJ Gale was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs and Luther went 2-for-3 with three runs in the victory.
Luther and Gale shared the pitching duties, Luther going three innings to get the decision. He allowed four hits and no earned runs with five strikeouts and one walk.
Dawson Tolliver went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Oakers. Percell was 2-for-3, and Jacob Brooksby and Baker Brooksby each doubled. Jacob Brooksby had two RBIs.
Oakland committed 14 errors in the twin bill.
UVC is scheduled to host Glide at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Legion Field. Oakland will travel to Elkton Tuesday.
First Game
Oakland 000 00 — 0 1 6
UVC 310 (15)x — 19 10 1
Percell, Allen (4), Tolliver (4) and B. Brooksby; A. Buechley and Guastaferro. WP — Buechley. LP — Percell. 2B — Pappas (UVC), Luther (UVC). 3B — Pettibone (UVC).
Second Game
Oakland 002 70 — 9 8 8
UVC 35(11) 1x — 20 13 4
Harbour, Tolliver (3), J. Brooksby (3), Good (3), Allen (4) and B. Brooksby; Luther, Gale (4) and Guastaferro. WP — Luther. LP — Harbour. 2B — B. Brooksby (O), J. Brooksby (O), Pettibone (UVC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.