MEDFORD — The Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team remained unbeaten in Special District 4 play on Tuesday with a sweep of Riddle in a doubleheader at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Monarchs won 5-0 and 17-4, improving to 12-1 on the season and 5-0 in SD4. UVC is No. 1 in the OSAA 2A/1A power rankings and No. 2 in the OSAAtoday coaches' poll.
Aaron Buechley pitched a two-hitter for the Monarchs in the opener, striking out seven and walking two. CJ Gale went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Cameron McMichael had both hits for the Irish (3-9, 2-3), one of them a triple. Drake Borschowa took the loss, allowing five hits and two earned runs with nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
UVC scored nine runs in the bottom of the second inning to take control of the nightcap, which was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Sam Guastaferro went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs in the victory. Jacob Luther was 2-for-3 with two runs, Isaiah Heard went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Devin McLaughlin was 2-for-4 with two runs. Evan Buechley tripled and had two RBIs.
Donoven Hargraves knocked in two runs for Riddle.
The two teams will finish their series on Friday in Riddle, weather permitting.
First Game
Riddle;000;000;0;—;0;2;2
UVC;200;003;x;—;5;5;1
Borschowa, McMichael (6) and Martin; A. Buechley and Guastaferro. WP — Buechley. LP — Borschowa. 2B — E. Buechley (UVC), Gale (UVC), Heard (UVC). 3B — McMichael (R).
Second Game
Riddle;003;01;—;4;3;1
UVC;291;5x;—;17;13;2
McMichael, Jenks (2), Hargraves (3) and Martin; Pettibone, Luther (3) and Guastaferro. WP — Pettibone. LP — McMichael. 2B — Guastaferro (UVC). 3B — E. Buechley (UVC).
