The Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team closed in on the Special District 4 title on Wednesday with a sweep of Glide in a doubleheader at Sewell Field in Glide.
The Monarchs won 8-2 and 10-6 to finish off a series sweep, improving to 19-1 overall and 12-0 in SD4. The Wildcats dropped to 10-6 and 9-3.
“We played hard, but showed our youth in this series,” Glide coach Scott Shaver said. “(Umpqua Valley Christian) is a good team, they do everything well. We have to play clean, smart baseball and walked too many people.”
Senior Aaron Buechley pitched a two-hitter for the Monarchs in the opener, striking out 11 and walking two.
“He did a good job,” Shaver said. “We had a chance to get to him in the first (Glide did score two runs), but let him off the hook. He kept us off-balanced and shut us down the rest of the way.”
UVC finished with 10 hits in the contest. Jacob Luther went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs and KC Pettibone was 2-for-3. Pettibone ripped a solo home run in the third.
Tryson Melton took the loss for the Wildcats, going 3 1/3 innings. Brett Narkiewicz had both Glide hits, finishing 2-for-3.
In Game 2, the Wildcats led 4-1 after two innings but Umpqua Valley Christian scored five times in the top of the fourth to take a 6-4 lead. Glide scored a pair of runs in the bottom half to tie the contest.
Pettibone highlighted UVC’s fourth inning with a grand slam.
“He hit it well. It was a no-doubter,” Shaver said.
Luther had two hits in four at-bats, including a double, for the Monarchs. Zach Holland was 3-for-4, while Caleb Alexander and Trevor Short were both 2-for-3 for the Wildcats. Short had two doubles.
Luther got the decision, going 6 1/3 innings before being relieved by Buechley.
“We got some hits off him (Luther), but he maintained,” Shaver said.
UVC travels to North Douglas on May 7 to begin a three-game series. Glide visits North Douglas Tuesday.
First Game
UVC 311 201 0 — 8 10 2
Glide 200 000 0 — 2 2 1
A. Buechley and Guastaferro; Melton, Bucich (4), Short (6) and Dunnavant. WP — Buechley. LP — Melton. 2B — Luther 2 (UVC), Maloney (UVC), A. Buechley (UVC). HR — Pettibone (UVC).
Second Game
UVC 100 513 0 — 10 5 3
Glide 040 200 0 — 6 9 4
Luther, A. Buechley (7) and Guastaferro; Watkins, DelCollo (5), Holland (6) and Dunnavant. WP — Luther. LP — DelCollo. 2B — Luther (UVC), Heard (UVC), Short 2 (G), Dill (G). HR — Pettibone (UVC).
