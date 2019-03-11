MEDFORD — Umpqua Valley Christian pounded out 12 hits and handed Cascade Christian an 11-1 nonleague baseball loss on Monday at U.S. Cellular Community Park in the season opener for both teams.
KC Pettibone, Aaron Buechley and Jacob Luther combined on a two-hitter for the Monarchs, teaming for 10 strikeouts and four walks. Pettibone picked up the decision, allowing one hit and no runs over three innings.
Kolby Mahoney went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs for UVC. Luther and Pettibone each added a pair of hits.
Sam Martin had both of the Challengers' hits, going 2-for-3.
"Good start for us, all the way around," UVC coach Dave York said. "The kids played well."
The Monarchs are scheduled to host Bandon at 11 a.m. Saturday at Legion Field, weather permitting.
UVC;200;033;3;—;11;12;1
C. Christian;000;001;0;—;1;2;3
Pettibone, A. Buechley (4), Luther (6) and Guastaferro; Martin, Rullamas (3), Waits (6), Federico (7) and Knight. WP — Pettibone, 1-0. LP — Martin. 2B — Gale (UVC), Luther (UVC), Mahoney 2 (UVC). 3B — Pettibone (UVC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.