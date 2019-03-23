Umpqua Valley Christian won both games of Saturday's doubleheader with Salem Academy.
The Monarchs (5-0) won the first game 14-3 and shut out Salem Academy in the second game, 13-0.
In the opener UVC scored 11 runs in the second inning to get ahead. Devin McLaughlin, Evan Buechley, KC Pettibone, CJ Gale, Sam Guestaferro and Jacob Mesa all had RBIs in the inning.
Pettibone earned the win, allowing no hits, one run and striking out four. McLaughlin went 2-for-3 at the plate.
McLaughlin was on the mound in the second game to shut out Salem Academy and earn the win. He struck out three and allowed two hits.
UVC was up 6-0 going into the fourth inning, but the Monarch were able to score seven runs to take a decisive lead.
UVC is scheduled to play at the Grant Union Les Schwab Tournament in John Day from Thursday to Saturday.
Game 1
Salem A.;100;11;—;3;1;4
UVC;0(11)3;0X;—;14;10;1
Pass, Miller (2), York (3); Pettibone, Mahoney (4). WP — Pettibone. LP — Pass. Sv — Mahoney. 2B — Bendele (U), E. Buechley (U), Pettibone (U). 3B — Haller (S), Mesa (U).
Game 2
Salem A.;000;00;—;0;2;1
UVC;204;7x;13;10;3
Iverson, Haller (4), Miller (4); McLaughlin. WP — McLaughlin. LP — Iverson. 3B — Gale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.