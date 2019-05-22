KC Pettibone struck out 10 over five innings and put Umpqua Valley Christian ahead to stay with a solo home run in the third inning, and the Monarchs thumped Culver 13-0 Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A/1A baseball playoffs.
UVC's Sam Guastaferro drove in five runs on two hits, the biggest coming when his bases-loaded double in the fifth inning gave UVC a double-digit lead. Jacob Luther, Kolby Mahoney and Aaron Buechley also had two-hit performances.
Pettibone was in command from the start, allowing two hits and two walks while recording six of the game's first seven outs via strikeout. His one-out solo home run in the third came after the Monarchs had stranded five runners in the first two innings.
Culver, which advanced with its 13-1 win over Central Linn in the first round, never found its offense against UVC. The Bulldogs were limited to three hits and only had one batter reach second base.
UVC (24-3) advanced to play the winner of Wednesday's second-round matchup between Glide and Reedsport. Game time and site will be determined later.
