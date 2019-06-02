State champion Umpqua Valley Christian, Reedsport, Glide and Oakland had players selected to the Class 2A/1A baseball all-state teams.
Reedsport junior pitcher/first baseman Dallas McGill shared the player of the year award with Knappa junior pitcher/utility Eli Takalo. The Brave had two other first-team picks: senior catcher Griffin Lavigne and senior outfielder Nick Glover.
Making the first team from UVC were senior pitcher Aaron Buechley, junior first baseman CJ Gale, senior shortstop Jacob Luther and junior outfielder KC Pettibone.
The Monarchs (27-3) defeated Kennedy 10-5 in nine innings on Friday at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer to capture their third state championship in school history.
Pettibone hit .446 on the season with 40 RBIs, four home runs and 12 doubles. Gale (.429, 43 RBIs) and Luther (.420, 27 stolen bases) all had strong offensive seasons, and Buechley (8-2, 1.29 ERA, 1.29 opponent's BA) led the pitching staff.
Also on the first team was senior outfielder Zach Holland Glide. Jeff Davis of North Douglas was selected coach of the year.
Second-team selections from the county included senior pitcher Brian Erickson, senior catcher Koldan Frieze and senior outfielder Cal Parks of North Douglas, junior pitcher Drake Borschowa of Riddle, sophomore catcher Sam Guastaferro of UVC and junior infielder Tyler Thornton of Reedsport.
Making the third team were junior first baseman Jacob Chaney of Reedsport, senior third baseman Kolby Mahoney of UVC and junior utility Austin Frieze of N.D.
Class 2A/1A Baseball
All-State Teams
Co-Players of the Year — Dallas McGill, jr., Reedsport; Eli Takalo, jr., Knappa.
Coach of the Year — Jeff Davis, North Douglas.
First Team
PITCHERS — Dallas McGill, jr., Reedsport; Eli Takalo, jr., Knappa; Aaron Buechley, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian. CATCHERS — Griffin Lavigne, sr., Reedsport; Jacob Vaughn, sr., Grant Union. FIRST BASEMAN — CJ Gale, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian. INFIELDERS — Jacob Luther, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Dylan Irwin, soph., Monroe; Sam Grosjacques, jr., Kennedy; Mitchell Redwine, jr., Nestucca. OUTFIELDERS — Zach Holland, sr., Glide; Nick Glover, sr., Reedsport; Bruce Beyer, jr., Kennedy; KC Pettibone, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian. UTILITY — Zach Turner, soph., Lost River. DESIGNATED HITTER — Josh Longfellow, sr., Neah-Kah-Nie.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Brian Erickson, sr., North Douglas; Drake Borschowa, jr., Riddle; Carson Brayton, jr., Monroe. CATCHERS — Koldan Frieze, sr., North Douglas; Sam Guastaferro, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian. FIRST BASEMAN — Eric Teran, sr., Monroe. INFIELDERS — Logan Bartlett, sr., Knappa; Braydon Freitag, jr., Bandon; Tyler Thornton, jr., Reedsport; Tristan Morris, jr., Grant Union. OUTFIELDERS — Tristan Wallace, sr., Knappa; Cal Parks, sr., North Douglas; Brady Traeger, soph., Kennedy; Justin Herberger, sr., St. Paul. UTILITY — Josh Elinsky, sr., Neah-Kah-Nie. DH — Colton Sutton, sr., Monroe.
Third Team
PITCHERS — Wyatt Lyon, sr., Santiam; Dylan Kleinschmit, soph., Kennedy; Nic Macuk, sr., Rogue River; Jason Wilhite, sr., Bandon. CATCHERS — Hayden Wisehart, sr., Monroe; Ryson Patterson, jr., Knappa. FIRST BASEMAN — Jacob Chaney, jr., Reedsport. INFIELDERS — Jesse Sendlinger, sr., Santiam; Ryker Coffey, sr., Knappa; Kolby Mahoney, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Angel DeLaRosa, sr., Kennedy. OUTFIELDERS — Baler Mann, sr., Lost River; Jace Brazeal, sr., Lakeview; Alec Avery, sr., Monroe; Tanner Sater, sr., Weston-McEwen. UTILITY — Austin Frieze, jr., North Douglas. DH — Aiden McAuliffe, jr., Lost River.
County Honorable Mention
INFIELDER — Kyle Barnes, sr., Reedsport; Wyatt Beckham, jr., North Douglas. OUTFIELDER — Jacob Brooksby, sr., Oakland. DH — Donoven Hargraves, sr., Riddle.
