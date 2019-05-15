GLENDALE — The Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team wrapped up its third straight league title outright in convincing fashion on Wednesday.
The Monarchs rolled to 12-0 and 20-1 victories over Glendale in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 doubleheader. The first game was stopped after six innings due to the 10-run rule and the second game went five.
KC Pettibone pitched a no-hitter for UVC (23-3, 16-2 SD4) in the opener, striking out seven and walking two. Pettibone also led his team at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs.
Jacob Luther, Kolby Mahoney, CJ Gale and Sam Guastaferro all had two hits for the Monarchs.
UVC scored nine runs in the second inning in the nightcap.
Pettibone was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs. Mahoney went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Gale was 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, Guastaferro was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, four RBIs and two runs, and Jacob Luther and Nathan York were both 2-for-2 with two runs.
Justin Rodriguez had the lone hit for the Pirates (6-18, 1-17).
UVC, which is No. 5 in this week's coaches' poll and No. 4 in the OSAA power rankings, will host a playoff game on May 22.
First Game
UVC;411;213;—;12;14;1
Glendale;000;000;—;0;0;3
Pettibone and Guastaferro; Rocha, Ring (6) and Cline. WP — Pettibone. LP — Rocha. 2B — Pettibone (UVC), Heard (UVC). HR — Pettibone (UVC).
Second Game
UVC;195;32;—;20;18;3
Glendale;100;00;—;1;1;7
Mahoney, McLaughlin (3), Luther (5) and Guastaferro; Kahl, Jefferson (2) and Cline. WP — Mahoney. LP — Kahl. 2B — Guastaferro 2 (UVC), Pettibone 2 (UVC), A. Buechley (UVC), Heard (UVC), Mahoney (UVC).
