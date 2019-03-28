ADAIR VILLAGE — Warrenton edged the Riddle baseball team, 2-1, in the Santiam Christian Tournament on Thursday.
The Irish dropped to 1-5 on the season.
Drake Borschowa pitched well in defeat for Riddle, allowing three hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks. The Warriors scored two runs in the fourth inning, making a winner of Dalton Knight, who gave up five hits with 15 strikeouts and two walks.
Borschowa went 2-for-4 at the plate. His two-out single scored Dylan Moore, who had doubled and advanced to third on an error, in the second inning.
"It was a well-pitched game," Riddle coach Jim Titus said. "When Drake's on the mound, we play better and aren't on our heels. We had our chances (offensively)."
The Irish left seven runners on base in the contest.
Riddle will conclude the tournament Friday against Monroe.
Riddle;010;000;0;—;1;5;0
Warrenton;000;200;x;—;2;3;2
Borschowa and Martin; Knight and Morrow. WP — Knight. LP — Borschowa. 2B — Moore (R), Morrow (W).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.