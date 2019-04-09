GRANTS PASS — Roseburg's hot start to the Southwest Conference season continued on Tuesday behind a quality start from sophomore pitcher Garrett Zeimet.
The right-hander settled in after some early struggles on the road and struck out eight batters against Grants Pass in a 3-1 win.
Grants Pass (8-4, 0-1 SWC) drew a leadoff walk and later took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a single by Payton Calabro.
Zeimet found his groove after the first and and allowed only one baserunner over the next three innings. The Cavemen got runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth, but the underclassman worked out of the jams.
“This had a little bit more meaning to it than (the start at) Pendleton, so I was definitely feeling it a bit more,” said Zeimet, who was making his first start in SWC play.
Zeimet pitched 5 ⅔ innings and allowed just four hits, while walking three, striking out eight and picking up his second win of the season.
“After a little bit of a rocky start there in the first inning, (Garrett) was very good after that,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said. “He gave us a chance to get to Jett (Black).”
Black closed out the game to earn Roseburg’s first save of the season. The junior had to pitch out of jams in the sixth and seventh with the tying run on base, but induced a game-ending 5-4-3 double play to finish off the Cavemen.
Roseburg (6-3, 3-0 SWC) tied the game in the third inning on a two-out single by Spencer Six.
The Indians took a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Doran Gillespie and Zack Mandera led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Gillespie scored on a one-out single by Jace Stoffal and Mandera came in on what initially looked like a sacrifice fly by Mason Littlefield, but the pop fly was dropped by centerfielder Andrew Medley.
Mandera led Roseburg with two hits. The Tribe collected eight hits total.
Up next for Roseburg is a league doubleheader at South Medford on Saturday. Game one is scheduled for noon. Follow the Roseburg Indians on CBS Sports Radio 1490 The Score or watch games online at 541radio.com.
Roseburg;001;002;0;—;3;8;0
Grants Pass;100;000;0;—;1;6;2
Zeimet, Black (6) and Six; King, Bellum (6) and Hood. WP — Zeimet, 2-0. LP — Bellum. S — Black, 1. 3B — Black (R).
