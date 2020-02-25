GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg and Grants Pass boys basketball teams traded blows back-and-forth for 32 minutes, but needed overtime to decide a winner Tuesday night at Heater-Newman Memorial Gymnasium.
After sending the game to overtime, Roseburg senior Zach Martin just missed a chance to keep the Southwest Conference contest going as Grants Pass withstood the Indians for a 60-57 victory.
Martin got a putback bucket in the final 38 seconds of regulation to tie the game 54-54 and send the game to an overtime session. He had the ball in hands in the final seconds of overtime, but had to force up a shot in hopes of sending the contest to double-OT.
“I just kind of threw a heave up there, hoping it would go in,” Martin said of his shot that nearly went through before bouncing out. “It went in and out, but I mean, couldn’t do much about it.”
Roseburg (3-19, 0-9 SWC) built a 12-point advantage in the first quarter. The Tribe started 5-for-5 from the floor to lead 11-0, but Grants Pass (12-9, 5-4 SWC) responded with a 9-0 run to close the period down 16-13.
“We let them get right back into it because we felt pretty confident and a little overconfident and we let them come back,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said.
From that point the game was never separated by a basket or two.
Grants Pass led 28-26 at halftime and Roseburg battled back to tie the game 42-42 going to the fourth quarter.
The Cavemen took a 54-52 lead with about a minute to play on a 3-point play by Cade Ealy. The senior snatched an offensive rebound and made a contested putback to put Grants Pass back in front.
Roseburg tied the game on Martin’s putback on the other end and Grants Pass senior Justin Farris couldn’t get a game-winning 3-point shot to fall at the buzzer.
In overtime, Morgan Law scored four of his team-high 13 points to give the Cavemen the lead for good.
On the final play of the game, Roseburg couldn’t get an open look to tie the game and Martin tossed a desperation shot up with a man all over him. The shot rattled around in the cylinder, but popped back out as the horn rang out.
“It would have been a miracle to go to double-overtime,” Humphreys said.
Matt Parker led Roseburg with a game-high 15 points on five made 3-pointers. Martin finished with 14 points.
Ealy tied Law with 13 points to lead Grants Pass.
Despite playing their closest game of the conference season, Humphreys didn’t see the loss as a morale victory.
“We were at this spot five games ago,” Humphreys said, pointing out that his team has been in tight games against better opponents. “This is where we were at up at Sheldon. Sheldon’s better than them. So to say that it’s a morale victory … I would say no.”
Roseburg will finish the regular season on Friday at home against North Medford. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
ROSEBURG (57) — M. Parker 15, Martin 14, J. Parker 11, Pinard 7, Fay 7, Six 2, Olson 1, Kaul, Klopfenstein. Totals 18 11-14 57.
GRANTS PASS (60) — Morgan Law 13, Cade Ealy 13, T. Anderson 12, C. Anderson 10, Alderson 3, Dixon 2, Farris 2, Coyle 2, Amaral 2, Maravilla 1. Totals 18 14-27 60.
Roseburg;16;10;16;12;3;—;57
Grants Pass;13;15;14;12;6;—;60
3-Point Goals — Rose. 10 (M. Parker 5, Martin 2, Fay 1, J. Parker 1), G.P. 10 (T. Anderson 4, Law 3, C. Anderson 2, Ealy 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 27, G.P. 15. Fouled Out — Kaul.
JV Score — Grants Pass 55, Roseburg 43 (OT).
