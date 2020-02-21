SUTHERLIN — The Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs scored their biggest win of the boys basketball season on Friday night, and earned a berth in the Class 1A playoffs in the process.
Senior guard Spencer Adams hit a 3-pointer off a pass from KC Pettibone at the buzzer in overtime, giving the Monarchs a 50-47 upset of North Division champion North Douglas in the Skyline Tournament at Sutherlin High School.
Umpqua Valley Christian (12-14) will meet Days Creek at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament championship game, with the league's No. 1 seed at stake. The Warriors (17-9) need to beat Riddle to keep their season alive.
"The kids were more than excited," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "North Douglas knocked us out of the district tournament last year, so it felt great for our kids to win this one. North Douglas beat us twice in league (this season), and our kids wanted it really bad.
"It was a total team effort."
Dominick Butler and Pettibone both finished with double-doubles for the Monarchs. Butler had a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Pettibone contributed 10 points and 12 boards.
Adams, who finished with nine points, missed a short jumper at the end of regulation that would've won it for the Monarchs.
"Spencer redeemed himself," Ferguson said.
Jake Gerrard led North Douglas with 16 points. Freshman Ray Gerrard chipped in 10 points, and Cody Black and Tanner Parks each scored eight.
North Douglas led 24-21 at halftime.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (50) — Dominick Butler 19, Pettibone 10, Adams 9, McLaughlin 6, Sewall 4, Guastaferro 2, Buechley, Gettys. Totals 19 9-18 50.
NORTH DOUGLAS (47) — Jake Gerrard 16, R. Gerrard 10, Black 8, Parks 8, Gant 3, Frieze 2, Mast. Totals 18 7-15 47.
UVC;12;9;6;15;8;—;50
N. Douglas;11;13;8;10;5;—;47
3-Point Goals — UVC 3 (McLaughlin 2, Adams 1), N.D. 4 (Black 2, J. Gerrard 1, Gant 1). Total Fouls — UVC 17, N.D. 16. Fouled Out — Parks.
