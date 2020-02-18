CAMAS VALLEY — Spencer Adams scored a game-high 19 points and Umpqua Valley Christian used a 23-4 fourth-quarter run to end Camas Valley's season, beating the host Hornets 54-33 in a Skyline League boys basketball playoff game Tuesday night.
Adams scored nine of the Monarchs' 23 points in the fourth quarter, while KC Pettibone added six in the period.
Devin McLaughlin and Dominick Butler both scored eight in the game for UVC (11-14 overall), which will face Skyline South winner Riddle at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Sutherlin High School.
Jared Hunt had 15 points and Tristan Casteel added 10 for the Hornets, who finished the season at 13-12.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (54) — Spencer Adams 19, Butler 8, McLaughlin 8, Buechley 7, Pettibone 6, Sewall 6, Gettys, Guastaferro, Bendele. Totals 25 3-8 54.
CAMAS VALLEY (33) — Jared Hunt 15, T. Casteel 10, O’Connor 4, Wolfe 2, Brown 2, Standley, Ewing, G. Casteel. Totals 15 3-9 33.
UVC;13;4;14;23;—;54
C. Valley;10;5;14;4;—;33
3-Point Goals — UVC 1 (Buechley), C.V. 0. Total Fouls — UVC 13, C.V. 17.
