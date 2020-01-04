DAYS CREEK — Caleb Alexander scored 19 points with four 3-point field goals and Glide handed Days Creek a 55-39 loss on Saturday in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Terrell Russell added 12 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Class 2A Wildcats (3-7), who led 30-23 at halftime.
Macs Whetzel scored 10 points for the 1A Wolves (4-7), who have dropped five straight. Neston Berlingeri and Cade Martin each scored eight.
"Give Glide credit. They outplayed us tonight," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "They moved the ball well and knocked down shots."
Days Creek opens Skyline League play Tuesday at home against North Douglas. Glide travels to South Umpqua Wednesday for a nonleague contest.
GLIDE (55) — Caleb Alexander 19, Russell 12, Bucich 8, Tischner 6, Mornarich 3, Rinnert 3, Ackerman 2, T. Pope 2, C. Pope, Wilding. Totals 20 7-13 55.
DAYS CREEK (39) — Macs Whetzel 10, Berlingeri 8, Martin 8, DeGroot 7, Jackson 6, J. Williams, R. Williams, Kruzic, Stever, Gaskell, Anderson. Totals 15 4-12 39.
Glide;15;15;9;16;—;55
Days Creek;13;10;5;11;—;39
3-Point Goals — Glide 8 (Alexander 4, Russell 3, Bucich 1), D.C. 5 (Berlingeri 2, Whetzel 1, DeGroot 1, Martin 1). Total Fouls — Glide 16, D.C. 14.
JV Score — Days Creek 51, Glide 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.