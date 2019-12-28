OAKLAND — Glide senior Caleb Alexander rang in his birthday in style, snaring an airball and making the putback at the buzzer to lift the Wildcats past Myrtle Point in a 53-51 thriller in the third-place boys basketball game of the Oakland Holiday Tournament Saturday night at the Nut House.
Myrtle Point tied the game with 5.9 seconds left before Glide went the length of the court for the winning bucket.
Alexander finished with a game-high 21 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Terrell Russell added 11 points and Garrett Tischner chipped in eight for the Wildcats (2-7), who visit Days Creek next Saturday.
GLIDE (53) — Caleb Alexander 21, Russell 11, Tischner 8, Wilding 4, Ackerman 3, Mornarich 2, Rinnert 2, T. Pope 2, Bucich, C. Pope. Totals 20 8-15 53.
MYRTLE POINT (51) — Carsen Bradford 14, Luke Nicholson 14, Swan 8, Beyer-Smith 6, Camacho 5, Medina 4. Totals 17 10-17 51.
Glide;17;9;8;19;—;53
M. Point;7;15;11;18;—;51
3-Point Goals — Glide 5 (Alexander 3, Russell 1, Ackerman 1), M.P. 7 (Bradford 3, Swan 2, Camacho 1, Beyer-Smith 1). Total Fouls — Glide 15, M.P. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.