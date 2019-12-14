MOLALLA — Sophomore 6-foot-4 center Matthew Anderson made his varsity basketball debut with 12 points and seven rebounds as Days Creek scored a 40-23 consolation game victory over host Country Christian Saturday afternoon.
"I was really pleased with the defense tonight," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "All around we just had a better effort on both ends of the court."
Anderson scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, a strong finish in his first game since getting called up from junior varsity this weekend.
Zane DeGroot chipped in 11 points and Neston Berlingeri eight for the Wolves (3-2), who will host Horizon Christian of Hood River Tuesday.
DAYS CREEK (40) — Matthew Anderson 12, DeGroot 11, Berlingeri 8, Jackson 4, J. Williams 3, Kruzic 2, R. Williams, Gaskell, Stever, Martin. Totals 16 6-8 40.
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN (23) — Dominic Doyle 8, Griffith 5, Lambert 4, Grandle 3, Wallbaum 2, Johnson 1, Cepeda, Duckworth, Halverson, Syphard, Stopper. Totals 7 7-12 23.
Days Creek;6;12;7;15;—;40
C. Christian;2;4;6;11;—;23
3-Point Goals — D.C. 2 (Jackson, Berlingeri), C.C. 2 (Griffith, Grandle). Total Fouls — D.C. 14, C.C. 8.
