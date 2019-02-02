YONCALLA — The Allen brothers led Yoncalla in Saturday's 57-38 win over Glendale in the Skyline League boys basketball contest.
Elijah Allen scored 18 points for the Eagles (9-14, 4-8 North) and Bryan Allen added 11 points. Trace Graham added eight points for Yoncalla.
Glendale (3-15, 2-8 South) was led by Traylyn Arana with 10 points and Kalab Cline with nine.
Glendale will host North Douglas on Tuesday.
Yoncalla will host North Douglas for its final Skyline League contest on Friday.
GLENDALE (38) — Traylyn Arana 10, Cline 9, Gonzalez 5, Jefferson 4, Lovaglio 4, Ring 3, Lee 3, Hale. Totals 16 4-12 38.
YONCALLA (57) — Elijah Allen 18, B. Allen 11, Graham 8, Davis 4, D. Aguilar 4, A. Marquez 3, Gilbert 2, Grichar, Tibbatts, Clemons, G. Marquez, McMullen. Totals 22 10-17 57.
Glendale;10;5;14;9;—;38
Yoncalla;16;11;13;17;—;57
3-Point Goals – Glen. 2 (Gonzalez, Jefferson), Yon. 3 (B. Allen). Total Fouls — Glen. 13, Yon. 15.
