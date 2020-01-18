GLIDE — Nicolas Junior Pena nailed five 3-pointers — four in the decisive second quarter — as the visiting Lost River Raiders pulled away from Glide at halftime and scored a 52-35 Southern Cascade League boys basketball victory over the Wildcats Saturday afternoon.
With Lost River leading 16-10 midway through the second quarter, Pena hit 3s on back-to-back possessions to give the Raiders a 24-16 lead. Three-pointers from James Lyman and Carston Hartman in the final minute of the second gave Lost River at 31-18 lead at intermission.
The Raiders (8-4, 2-0 SCL) controlled possession for nearly the entire first two minutes of the third quarter, and Pena's 3 at the end of the third gave Lost River a 42-21 lead.
Caleb Alexander had 12 points to pace the Wildcats (4-9, 1-1), while Hunter Rinnert added nine points.
Glide will play an SCL makeup game at home Tuesday against Bonanza.
LOST RIVER (52) — Nicolas Junior Pena 21, Hartman 11, Nicolet 6, Ramos 5, Lyman 3, McAuliffe 4, Dalton 2, Moore, Perez, Murillo. Totals 26 3-8 52.
GLIDE (35) — Caleb Alexander 12, Rinnert 9, Bucich 5, Russell 4, Mornarich 2, Tischner 2, Wilding 1, Ackerman, C. Pope, T. Pope. Totals 11 10-16 35.
Lost River;8;23;11;10;—;52
Glide;5;13;3;14;—;35
3-Point Goals — L.R. 7 (Pena 5, Lyman, Hartman), Gli. 3 (Alexander 2, Rinnert). Total Fouls — L.R. 17, Gli. 12.
