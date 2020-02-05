BANDON — Braydon Freitag scored 15 points and Bandon defeated Reedsport, 41-33, on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference boys basketball game.
Javier Analco and Jamison Conger both scored 12 points for the Brave (12-8, 3-6 Sunset).
REEDSPORT (33) — Javier Analco 12, Jamison Conger 12, Thornton 7, McGill 2, Carson, Saxon, Seeley.
BANDON (41) — Braydon Freitag 15, Smith 10, Lang 7, White 4, Angove 3, Dyer 2, W. Freitag, Robertson.
Reedsport;11;8;3;11;—;33
Bandon;16;3;11;11;—;41
3-point Goals — Reed. 4 (Conger 3, Analco 1), Ban. 4 (Freitag). Total Fouls — Reed. 15, Ban. 10. Fouled Out — Thornton.
