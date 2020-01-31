DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian gave Bandon all it could handle for three quarters, but the Tigers used a 19-point fourth to take a 61-50 win on Friday in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Trevor Angove scored 18 points for Class 2A Bandon (14-5 overall).
Dominick Butler had 17 points and seven rebounds for the 1A Monarchs (9-10). Devin McLaughlin and Evan Buechley each scored six.
"Towards the end of the third quarter and the fourth, they got hot from the outside," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "They hit four threes and we weren't able to answer."
UVC will play at Days Creek Saturday.
BANDON (61) — Trevor Angove 18, B. Freitag 12, Smith 13, Lang 6, Robertson 5, White 5, Dyer 2, W. Freitag. Totals 22 10-20 61.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (50) — Dominick Butler 17, McLaughlin 6, Buechley 6, Pettibone 5, Sewall 4, Adams 3, Guastaferro 3, Miller 2, Gettys 2, Luther 2, Bendele. Totals 17 11-21 50.
Bandon;16;14;12;19;—;61
UVC;20;12;8;10;—;50
3-Point Goals — Ban. 7 (Angove 4, B. Freitag 1, White 1, Smith 1), UVC 5 (Buechley 2, McLaughlin 2, Butler 1). Total Fouls — Ban. 20, UVC 18. Fouled Out — Angove.
JV Score — Bandon 24, UVC 12 (two quarters).
