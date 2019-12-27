Free-throw shooting down the stretch kept the Glide Wildcats’ second win of the season just out of reach as the Wildcats fell to Bandon 40-36 in overtime in the first round of the Oakland Holiday Tournament on Friday night at the Nut House in Oakland.
Glide was 4-for-10 from the charity stripe for the game, including 2-for-5 in the fourth quarter, which included missing the front ends of three 1-and-1 situations in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter.
“We played a solid game. We played them well,” said Glide coach Jeff Smith, whose team lost to the Tigers 59-46 on Dec. 12. “I was happy with our effort and execution. It just came down to making free throws. We had the chance to close the deal.”
Garrett Tischner and Caleb Alexander led Glide (1-7) with eight points each while Tanner Pope chipped in seven.
Coby Smith led Bandon with 14 points.
Glide will take on Myrtle Point in the third-place game Saturday at 5 p.m. The Wildcats beat Myrtle Point 66-64 in overtime on Dec. 16.
BANDON (40) — Coby Smith 14, Angove 11, Lang 6, White 5, B. Freitag 4, Pier, W. Freitag, Dyer. Totals 14 8-16 40.
GLIDE (36) — Garrett Tischner 8, Caleb Alexander 8, T. Pope 7, Bucich 4, Russell 4, C. Pope 2, Wilding 2, Rinnert 1, Mornarich, Ackerman. Totals 15 4-10 36.
Bandon 7 8 10 8 7 — 40
Glide 2 8 11 12 3 — 36
3-Point Goals — Bandon 4 (Angove 3, White 1), Glide 2 (Alexander). Total Fouls — Bandon 15, Glide, 14. Fouled Out — Bucich.
