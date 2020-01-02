DAYS CREEK — Bandon post Coby Smith had a game-high 17 points and the Tigers' size shut down any chance of an inside presence for Days Creek as the Class 2A Tigers claimed a 49-38 nonleague boys basketball victory Thursday night.
Cauy Jackson scored a season-high 13 points for Days Creek and Cade Martin added nine, each hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Post Zane DeGroot was shut out offensively despite pulling down a team-high seven rebounds, and Macs Whetzel added seven points.
The Wolves (4-5) have a final nonleague tuneup Saturday at home with 2A Glide before opening Skyline League play at home with North Douglas Tuesday night.
BANDON (49) — Coby Smith 17, B. Freitag 11, White 8, Angove 8, Lang 5, Pier, W. Freitag, Dyer. Totals 18 10-14 49.
DAYS CREEK (38) — Cauy Jackson 13, Martin 9, Whetzel 7, Berlingeri 4, Kruzic 3, Gaskell 2, J. Williams, R. Williams, Stever, DeGroot, Anderson. Totals 15 1-5 38.
Bandon;13;7;17;12;—;49
Days Creek;6;14;12;6;—;38
3-Point Goals — Ban. 3 (Angove 2, B. Freitag 1), D.C. 7 (Jackson 3, Martin 3, Kruzic 1). Total Fouls — Ban. 13, DC 11.
JV Score — Bandon def. Days Creek.
