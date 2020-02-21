BANDON — The Bandon Tigers handcuffed the Reedsport Brave with a strong defensive effort in their Sunset Conference boys basketball playoff game on Thursday, winning 50-25.
Bandon (18-7 overall), which finished third in the Sunset during the regular season, travels to Coquille (22-3) Saturday. Reedsport (15-10) could still qualify for the Class 2A playoffs by receiving an at-large berth.
