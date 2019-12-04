RIDDLE — Coby Smith scored 18 points and Braydon Freitag added 17, leading Bandon to a 68-44 nonleague boys basketball win over Riddle on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
The Tigers led 39-23 at halftime. Sophomore post Mario Gianotti scored 20 points and Colby Greer had 10 for the Irish.
Riddle travels to Eddyville Saturday for a nonleague contest.
BANDON (68) — Coby Smith 18, B. Freitag 17, Angove 12, Lang 9, Dyer 6, White 4, Robertson 2, Pier, Hennick, Miller, Minkler, W. Freitag. Totals 26 10-13 68.
RIDDLE (44) — Mario Gianotti 20, Co. Greer 10, Rhea 4, Lopez 3, Myers 3, Ch. Greer 2, Buchanan 2, Jenks, Wynegar, Moore, Palmer, Canty. Totals 13 13-19 44.
Bandon;24;15;12;17;—;68
Riddle;11;12;10;11;—;44
3-Point Goals — Ban. 6 (Dyer 2, Angove 2, Smith 1, B. Freitag 1), Rid. 5 (Gianotti 2, Co. Greer 2, Lopez 1). Total Fouls — Ban. 19, Rid. 14.
JV Score — Bandon 58, Riddle 28.
