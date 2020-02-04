It took the Oakers eight minutes to really get going.
Oakland blitzed Umpqua Valley Christian in the second quarter, outscoring the Monarchs 32-8 to take a 30-point lead by halftime. UVC won the second half, but it was too little, too late as the Oakers settled for a 68-42 win on Tuesday night in a nonleague boys basketball game at the Nut House.
Oakland (17-3, 8-0 Central Valley Conference), which is No. 7 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches poll, won its 13th consecutive game. The Oakers haven't lost since Dec. 20, when 3A Creswell beat them 82-76 in double overtime in Oakland.
"I felt like we did a nice job in the first half," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We were 12-for-13 (shooting) in the second quarter and scored on every possession. We picked up our defensive pressure and forced some turnovers."
The 1A Monarchs (9-12, 6-4 Skyline League North) committed 18 turnovers in the contest, compared to eight for Oakland.
The Oakers hit four 3-pointers in the second period, three by Triston Mask and one by Caleb Chastain. Colton Brownson scored 10 points in the quarter.
"Oakland is a really good team — probably the best team we've seen this season," Umpqua Valley Christian coach Brian Ferguson said. "They're disciplined, have a lot of different guys who can score and play good defense. I'm glad we got to match up with them.
"The biggest factor was we didn't apply defensive pressure like we can. We didn't close out on the shooters and didn't box out well."
Brownson, a first-team all-state selection last year, finished with a game-high 21 points and added five rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots.
Mask had 11 points and Corbin Picknell chipped in nine. Noah Strempel contributed six points, eight assists and four steals, and Chastain pulled down eight rebounds.
"Noah is picking it up on both ends of the floor," Clark said. "He made some great passes. Caleb has started to give us another consistent scorer."
Spencer Adams led UVC with 15 points and Jaymen Bendele had seven. KC Pettibone grabbed six rebounds.
"I think they're solid," Clark said of the Monarchs. "If they pull it together, they could be a dangerous out for some good teams in that league."
Oakland resumes conference play Thursday, traveling to Monroe (7-11, 4-4). The Oakers, who hold a one-game lead over Jefferson in the CVC race, will host Regis Saturday.
Umpqua Valley Christian, in third place behind North Douglas and Days Creek in the North, hosts South Division champion Riddle Saturday in a league contest.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (42) — Spencer Adams 15, Bendele 7, Miller 4, Buechley 4, Pettibone 4, Gettys 3, Guastaferro 3, Sewall 2, McLaughlin, Butler, Luther. Totals 18-54 4-10 42.
OAKLAND (68) — Colton Brownson 21, Mask 11, Picknell 9, N. Strempel 6, Chastain 4, Cummings 4, Brooksby 4, Allen 2, Miller 2, Alcantar 2, S. Strempel 2, Carlson, Falyer, Kelly. Totals 27-42 9-13 68.
UVC;7;8;12;15;—;42
Oakland;13;32;11;12;—;68
3-Point Goals — UVC 2 (Buechley, Guastaferro), Oak. 5 (Mask 3, Picknell 1, Chastain 1). Total Fouls — UVC 13, Oak. 11.
JV Score — Oakland 66, Oakridge 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.