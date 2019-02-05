EUGENE — A 13-3 run by the Willamatte Wolverines proved to be the difference in a 65-55 nonconference loss for the Roseburg boys basketball team on Tuesday night at Willamette High School.
Roseburg (13-7, 3-2 6A SWC) trailed 28-25 at halftime, but started the second half on a 4-0 run to take its second lead of the night.
Moments later when the Tribe trailed by one, Collin Warmouth made a bucket and a free throw to give Roseburg a 32-31 advantage with 5:39 left in the third quarter.
That would be the last lead for Roseburg the rest of the way.
Willamette (15-4, 9-2 5A Midwestern) mixed up its defensive pressure to shut down Roseburg’s offense and led 47-37 heading to the final quarter.
“About the five or six-minute mark (in the third quarter) they go to man (defense) and when they go to man we’re still standing around,” Roseburg coach Mike Pardon said. “That’s the difference in the game, because I think that was the run that got us. We made some runs a little bit at the end, but the ultimate run was in that third period for about three or four minutes where we just didn’t make the adjustment to go to man.”
The Tribe managed to cut Willamette’s 15-point fourth quarter lead down to seven, but couldn’t get any closer.
Carson Ellis scored a career-high 25 points to lead Roseburg. The senior was 2 of 3 from behind the arc. Warmouth converted 10 of 11 free throws and finished with 21 points.
Willamette had three players in double figures, led by senior Owen Cross with 23 points. Cross shot 11 of 14 from the charity stripe.
Roseburg will begin the second half of the Southwest Conference season at Sheldon on Friday. The Indians are tied with the Irish for second in the conference with 3-2 records.
ROSEBURG (55) — Carson Ellis 25, Warmouth 21, Adams 4, Black 3, Seely 2, Lake, Avilez. Totals 19 13-19 55.
WILLAMETTE (65) — Owen Cross 23, Burke 15, L. Smith 11, Curtis 7, Puckett 4, J. Smith 3, Culver 2, Brown. Totals 20 20-27 65.
Roseburg;8;17;12;18;—;55
Willamette;15;13;21;16;—;65
3-Point Goals — Rose. 4 (Ellis 2, Warmouth 1, Black 1), Will. 5 (Cross 2, L. Smith 2, Curtis 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 17, Will. 16. Technicals — Coach Pardon.
JV Score — Willamette 58, Roseburg 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.