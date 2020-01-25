DRAIN — Senior Cody Black hit the first of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left, but Days Creek's desperation heave was off the mark, and the North Douglas Warriors escaped with a 51-50 victory over the visiting Wolves in a Skyline League North thriller Saturday night.
With the victory, the Warriors (12-6, 7-1 Skyline) took over first place in the North standings while handing the Wolves (9-9, 5-1) their first league loss of the season.
Sophomore Zane DeGroot's 8-foot jumper in the lane pulled Days Creek in to a 50-50 tie with 18 seconds to play.
"I called a timeout and drew up a play for Keagan (Mast) to get to the basket," North Douglas coach Tyler Vancil said. "He missed the shot, but Cody got the offensive board and was fouled."
The Warriors went 7-for-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
Mast and Tanner Parks led the Warriors with 12 points apiece and Jake Gerrard posted his fifth double-double in the last six games with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Mast and Gerrard combined to score 16 of the Warriors' 30 first-half points.
Black finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
DeGroot had 15 points and seven rebounds for Days Creek, while Cauy Jackson added 14 and six.
Days Creek visits Yoncalla Tuesday and Elkton Friday in a pair of Skyline North clashes. The Warriors host Yoncalla Friday and visit Elkton Saturday to wrap up the league portion of their schedule.
DAYS CREEK (50) — Zane DeGroot 15, Jackson 14, Whetzel 8, K. Gaskell 6, Martin 3, Berlingeri 2, E. Gaskell 2. Totals 19 8-13 50.
NORTH DOUGLAS (51) — Keagan Mast 12, Tanner Parks 12, J. Gerrard 10, Black 7, Gant 4, Frieze 4, Rabuck 2, R. Gerrard, Olds. Totals 17 15-18 51.
Days Creek;10;18;12;10;—;50
N. Douglas;14;16;8;13;—;51
3-Point Goals — D.C. 4 (Jackson 2, Whetzel 1, Martin 1), N.D. 2 (Mast). Total Fouls — D.C 15, N.D. 17. Technical Foul — J. Gerrard.
