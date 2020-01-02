MERLIN — Derek Tuttle and Jason Vandingeren combined for 36 points as the two post players wore down Douglas under the basket, pulling away for a 79-59 victory Thursday at the North Valley Winter Blast.
Tuttle, a 6-foot-4 junior, went for 22 points and Vandingeren, a 6-3 senior, added 14 as the Bruins rallied from mid-second quarter on to secure the win.
"They were a little bigger than us, but in 20-plus years of coaching I can't ever remember getting owned on the boards the way we did tonight," Trojans coach Bid Van Loon said. "They came out in the third quarter with the mentality to pound the ball inside, and we were not ready for that yet."
Eric LaRoque hit four 3-pointers on his way to 12 points for Douglas, while Brandon Williard hit a pair of triples as part of his team-leading 20 points. Gavyn Jones also hit double figures with 16 points for the Trojans.
Douglas (2-7) will face Far West League foe South Umpqua at noon Friday at North Valley High School.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (79) — Derek Tuttle 22, Holler 17, Fronckowiak 16, Vanginderen 14, Christensen 6, Beaman 4, Burger, Villa, Morris, Russell. Totals 34 10-12 79.
DOUGLAS (59) — Brandon Willard 20, Jones 16, LaRocque 12, Hoque 6, Schofield 3, McManus 2, Anderson, Willis, Cathey, Fowler, Kerr. Totals 23 5-10 59.
Brookings-Harbor;14;19;23;23;—;79
Douglas;19;10;13;17;—;59
3-Point Goals — B.H. 1 (Fronckowiak), Doug. 8 (LaRoque 4, Willard 2, Jones 1, Hoque 1). Total Fouls — B.H. 6, Doug. 15.
